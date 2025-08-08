Civic body clears revised plan for APMC; Hostel construction set to begin

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a key development for local infrastructure, the Municipal Corporation has approved the revised master plan of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), clearing the way for several upcoming projects including a hostel for students.

Radhakisan Pathade, chairman of the Ucchatam Krushi Utpanna Bazaar Samiti, confirmed the approval in writing. The revised plan, earlier cleared by the State Marketing Directorate in Pune, was submitted to the civic body on October 23, 2023. Some traders and a political party had alleged that APMC had encroached on public land. However, after verification, the corporation dismissed the claims, stating that the land rightfully belongs to the APMC. With the civic nod now in place, long-pending works inside the Jadhavwadi market premises are expected to gain momentum a move that promises to benefit local traders, students, and daily market-goers alike.