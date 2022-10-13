Civic chief extends condolence to Pandit's family

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

The municipal commissioner and chief executive officer of Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL), Abhijeet Chaudhari, paid a courtesy visit to meet the bereaved family of a schoolboy, who died in an accident, at Bajajnagar on Wednesday evening.

The student of S.B High School, Hariom Radhakrishna Pandit, died on October 10. He was peeping outside the window of Smart City Bus when his head got hit by a steel pole of a gate, on Monday afternoon. Chaudhari extended his condolence and presented a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to the bereaved family. It is learnt that the remaining amount of

Rs 8 lakh will be given after the submission of papers relating to the deceased and going through them.

ASCDCL's manager (bus division) Ram Pawanikar and accounts officer Manik Leela were also present on the occasion.