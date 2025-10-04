Civic Chief finds solutions to issues at Sant Eknath Rangmandir

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Sant Eknath Rangmandir has been facing multiple issues, particularly during the monsoon season, including roof leakages, drainage blockages, and visibility issues due to a nearby bus stop. Addressing these concerns, municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth visited the venue on Saturday and gave instructions for immediate improvements.

During a programme held at the auditorium to distribute appointment letters to candidates selected under compassionate grounds and MPSC, the administrator conducted a detailed inspection of the facility.

The municipal commissioner ordered fixing the rainwater leakage during monsoons; repair or replace the drainage pipeline network entirely, as suggested by Raju Pardeshi; relocate the bus stop as the front façade of the auditorium is getting blocked; ordered the venue operator to repair broken chairs promptly; check solar panels installed on the rooftop and check it whether they are contributing to the leakage issue.

The civic chief also ordered the undertaking beautification work to enhance the visual appeal of the entrance and create VIP parking arrangements.

Long-term planning

The administrator G Sreekanth also emphasized that the current issues faced at Sant Eknath Rangmandir must not be repeated in the upcoming Sant Tukaram Natyagruh in Cidco. Officials were asked to take appropriate measures. He also announced that a review meeting with local theatre- lovers and enthusiasts will be conducted soon, and their suggestions will be considered for future improvements.