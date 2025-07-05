Civic Chief inaugurates national workshop on Endoscopy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, on Saturday, inaugurated the third national workshop on endoscopy ENDOSURG jointly organised by Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) Medical College & Hospital and the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI).

While addressing the medical workshop, G Sreekanth said,“You all might be wondering what an administrative officer is doing at a workshop meant for doctors. But the truth is, I too am a kind of surgeon. While all of you perform surgeries on patients, I, as an administrator, perform surgeries on the city.”

The inaugural event was attended by MGM’s Vice President Dr. P.M. Jadhav, Secretary Ankushrao Kadam, President - ASI Dr. Pravin Suryawanshi, Dean Dr. Rajendra Bohra, Dr. Satyajit Pathrikar, Dr. Bhaskar Musande, Dr. R.M. Shinde, Dr. Naveen Kasliwal and many other doctors from across the country.

City must become better and accident-free

The municipal commissioner added, “We want to make our city better and accident-free, and for that, urban ‘surgery’ is necessary. In the past 7 days, we have demolished around 5,500 unauthorised structures in the city. This action will continue in the future. We are committed to making this tourism capital of the state safe and well-developed.”

Nationwide live broadcast

Dr. Pravin Suryawanshi made an introductory speech. This two-day workshop is being broadcast live to over 120 medical colleges and hospitals across India. A total of 35 endoscopic procedures will be demonstrated. This is the first time such a live national broadcast of this kind is being conducted.