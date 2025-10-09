Civic Chief inspects Jackwell at Jayakwadi Dam

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Construction work of the Jackwell at Jayakwadi Dam is currently underway. The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) is installing machinery to bring an additional 200 MLD of water to the city by December. On Thursday morning, Municipal Corporation administrator G Sreekanth inspected the ongoing work at Jayakwadi and instructed that all work should be completed as per the scheduled timeline.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier instructed that the first phase of the new water supply scheme should be completed by the end of December. Accordingly, the MJP and its contractor company GVPR are working day and night. The main water pipeline of 2500 mm diameter from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi is almost complete, with only 270 meters remaining.

In the first phase at the Jackwell in Jayakwadi Dam, two large water-lifting pumps have already been installed. The work to connect the 2500 mm diameter main pipeline is in its final stages. The municipal commissioner inspected these works and expressed satisfaction upon seeing the preparations for pouring the final slabs of the first and second phases at the Jackwell.

He instructed the team to ensure that efforts are made to bring 200 MLD of water through the Jackwell by December, and that the remaining works should proceed rapidly. He also directed a shutdown to be taken at Takali Phata for connecting the pipeline.

He also inspected the butterfly valve installed on the main water pipeline and instructed that the installation of the remaining valves be completed promptly.

The chief coordinator A B Deshmukh, K M Phalak, MJP Executive Engineer Tushar Tekwade, municipal corporation’s deputy engineer M M Baviskar, GVPR Company’s General Manager Mahendra Guguloth, Khalil Khan, and others were present on the occasion.