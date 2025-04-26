Civic Chief inspects Kham River; operates poclain

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Municipal Administrator G Sreekanth is often in the spotlight for his innovative initiatives. On Saturday, during an inspection of the ongoing work at the Kham Riverbed, he once again drew attention—this time for his hands-on approach. After reviewing the progress, the civic chief stunned everyone by asking the Poclain operator to step aside and proceeded to operate the machine himself. He even scooped up a mound of soil with it. His unexpected action left the officials present momentarily speechless.

New life to Kham River

Once reduced to the state of a mere drain, the Kham Riverbed has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years. With the collaborative efforts of the municipal corporation, various organisations, and major companies under CSR, the riverbed has not only been restored to its former glory but beautified beyond expectations. The Kham River Restoration Mission has even received recognition at the international level.

So far, approximately Rs 13 crore has been spent on the project. Earlier, polluted water flowed through the river, severely affecting the ecosystem. To address this, the administrator G Sreekanth initiated the construction of an STP (Sewage Treatment Plant) behind Siddharth Garden. Today, this plant purifies lakhs of litres of water, which is then released into the river, improving its health and appearance.

During his recent inspection, the Officer of Special Duty (OSD) Asadullah Khan briefed the administrator on ongoing works. In a gesture that inspired the on-ground workers, administrator even took part in the manual labour (shramdan), operating a Poclain and uplifting the morale of all present.