Civic Chief inspects Raja Bazar road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Municipal Corporation administrator G Sreekanth inspected the Raja Bazar Road on Tuesday morning. He reviewed the properties affected on the route from Raja Bazar to Nawabpura-Jinsi. He instructed the zone officers to issue notices and provide guidelines to the affected property owners.

The municipal corporation will not be provided with police protection until the first week of August. As a result, the road widening campaign has been temporarily halted. After July 19, the municipal corporation had marked several roads in the city for widening. These include the roads from Harsul, Seven Hills to Sootgirni, and from Sootgirni via Bhajiwali Bai Statue to Anand Gade Chowk, and from Mahavir Chowk to Labour Colony, among others.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, the municipal corporation administrator inspected the stretch from Raja Bazar to Nawabpura. He directed officials to issue notices to the owners of affected properties. In the Raja Bazar area, he also reviewed the front portion of the residence of former municipal president, the late Babulal Parati. Present during the inspection were ward officer Ramesh More, building inspector Mazhar Ali, and other staff members.