Civic chief orders detection of residential water connections used for commercial gains

- Administrator instructs AMC personnel to carry PoS machines to collect taxes on the spot while distributing demand notes of taxes.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 6:

The municipal commissioner and administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Abhijeet Chaudhari, today ordered the civic authorities concerned to prepare a list of property-owners or commercial establishment-owners, from whom the AMC has to recover a huge outstanding water tax, pending for a long time.

As per the AMC record, there are 25,000 commercial water connections in the city. Besides, many of the commercial establishments, that are not on record, would be using the AMC’s water for their business. Hence the municipal commissioner ordered to launch a drive and check whether the commercial establishments are drawing water through commercial connections or residential connections. Also, check the status of the existing connection (whether it is legal or illegal).

Chaudhari has conducted a review meeting today from 11 am to 2.30 pm at the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) headquarters. The meeting was attended by all heads of various sections, zonal officers, deputy engineers and others.

While reviewing the progress of property tax and water tax collection, the civic chief learnt that the demand note of the taxes have been sent for printing and the stock would get in a month. Hence the civic chief told the officers to ensure that the citizens get the tax bills before the deadline.

Seal the properties

He also told the authorities to focus on the recovery of taxes from December to March. If needed, he ordered to seal the establishments or properties. He told that the AMC personnel while distributing the demand note should note down the name of the property-holder, house number, e-mail and mobile number in the register. If he observes any change in the utility of property (from residential to commercial or both) then he should record the changes as well in his register.

PoS machines with the staff

Chaudhari also suggested that AMC employees carry PoS (Point of Sale) machines with them while distributing the demand note of the taxes. “If anybody wishes to pay the tax on the spot then it will be convenient for him to pay through the PoS machine. Besides, it will help to enhance the collection of taxes, said the civic chief.

Go for online tax

The civic chief has appealed to the citizens to avail the facility of paying the property tax and water tax online in large numbers. The online tax can be paid by visiting the website www.aurangabadmahapalika.org or downloading the Smart Nagrik mobile app through the play store (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=vmax.com.smartnagrik).