Civic chief orders to maintain uninterrupted water supply during Diwali

It may be noted that the AMC lifts 130-135 MLD of water from Jayakwadi Dam. Presently, the AMC supplies water to some areas on a gap of four days, while on a gap of five days to some areas owing to technical reasons. Few days ago, the civic chief inspected the water supply scheme from head to tail (Paithan to Nakshatrawadi).

As the festival season is around the corner it is expected that Diwali is going to be celebrated with great fervour after a gap of two long years. The festival preparations have been started by the citizens and accordingly, the water demand has gone up. To ensure that there is no gap or any kind of hindrance in the water supply during the festival period, Chaudhari reviewed the water supply scheme and had given the above orders.

According to sources, “The AMC officials including executive engineer (water supply) M B Kazi, executive engineer (mechanical) D K Pandit and executive engineer (water lifting) Kiran Dhande along with their team of deputy engineers, junior engineers and linemen have swung into action after the civic chief's order. They are on their toes to maintain the uninterrupted water supply of the city for at least the next 15 days.”