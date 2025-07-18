Civic Chief pays surprise visit to T V Centre zone office

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To avoid inconvenience to the tax-payers, the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth has ordered all the zone offices to remain open till 10 pm. Hence he paid a surprise visit to the Zone Number IV office in T V Centre, on Friday, at 8.45 pm and took a review of the revenue collection.

The municipal corporation is offering 95 per cent discount in the property tax to the property-owners paying their tax dues at one time. The discount is valid from July 15 to August 15. Since the announcement of concession, the municipal corporation is witnessing good revenue collections at its zone offices. Hence the municipal commissioner ordered the zone offices to keep open on holidays as well as till 10 pm daily.