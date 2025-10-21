Civic Chief recommends two more flyovers in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) undertook a road widening campaign to make the city's main roads 200 feet wide. Now, the work of preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for these roads is underway through the Padeco agency. So far, the organisation has recommended 12 flyovers on the main roads of the city. CSMC commissioner G Sreekanth suggested adding two more flyovers to this list. As a result, the DPR for this work is expected to go up to almost ₹3,000 crore.

The city is expected to receive abundant water in the new year. Besides, various renowned companies are setting up operations in Bidkin MIDC belt. With industrial growth, the population is also projected to increase. Therefore, the municipal corporation decided to keep the main roads 200 feet wide. Roads including Padegaon-Mitmita, Paithan Road, Beed Bypass, Jalna Road, Jalgaon Road, and some others have been widened. The civic administration appointed 'Pedeco' to prepare the road plan. The agency has been studying the area for two months. Last week, the agency submitted its preliminary report to the municipal commissioner.

The agency’s preliminary recommendations included – a double-decker flyover on the Mahavir Chowk to Padegaon road; an underpass for the Cantonment area on the 8-kms stretch between Nagarnaka and Daulatabad T-Point; a flyover from Nagarnaka to Hanuman Mandir at Padegaon; extension of the Railway Station flyover on Paithan Road up to Mahanubhav Ashram; a double-decker flyover between Nakshatrawadi and Bidkin; three flyovers on Beed Bypass; three flyovers on Jalna Road – near the High Court signal, Mukundwadi Chowk, and from Dhoot Hospital to Sukhna River Bridge; three flyovers on Jalgaon Road – at Garware Company, Dr. Ambedkar Chowk, and Ahilyadevi Holkar Chowk.

This initial plan included a total of 12 flyovers. Meanwhile, the administrator has suggested including two more flyovers. These include flyovers from Kranti Chowk to Railway Station and from Railway Station to Mahavir Chowk.