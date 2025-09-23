Civic Chief suspends controversial clerk Gunjal

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Umesh Kailas Gunjal, a clerk who spent as many as 62 days in Harsul Jail in connection with an assault case in Khuldabad, was finally suspended by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration on Tuesday. The administrator G Sreekanth also ordered a departmental inquiry against him. However, the clerk and the assistant commissioner who irregularly reinstated him into service have been spared. Gunjal had also presented a bogus medical certificate to mislead the corporation, but no separate criminal action has been proposed against the concerned doctor or Gunjal himself.

A land dispute was ongoing in Sonagaon, Khuldabad tehsil. On June 3, two groups clashed in a “filmi style” fight with sticks and rods. Nine people were injured, three of them seriously. Clerk Gunjal of the municipal corporation was also named as an accused in the case. Khuldabad police arrested all the accused, including Gunjal, who remained in Harsul Jail for 62 days. He was granted bail at the end of July by the court.

Later, Gunjal produced a medical certificate from Deole Clinic, M-2 Road, TV Centre, issued by Dr Pankaj Deole, diagnosing him with “infected jaundice.” The certificate covered the period from June 30 to July 30. Using this, Gunjal attempted to rejoin duty. The CSMC health section demanded treatment records, but bypassing them, some clerks and officers from the Establishment Section reinstated him. This created a stir within the section.

The proposal for Gunjal’s suspension was immediately forwarded to higher authorities. On Monday, the Administrator approved the suspension and ordered a departmental inquiry. On Tuesday, the Establishment Section issued the official suspension order.