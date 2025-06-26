Civic Chief urge to remove encroachments on service road voluntarily

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has launched a drive to remove encroachments from the service roads along three major roads in the city – Beed Bypass, Paithan Road, and Jalna Road. The implementation of this operation is currently underway. In this context, Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth has appealed to the public to voluntarily remove their encroachments existing on the service roads of these three routes. He warned that failure to do so would result in action being taken by the civic authorities.

The municipal corporation will conduct a survey of all the affected areas and inspect all the properties in question. If residents possess valid building permits, they are advised to present the relevant documents to the CSMC. If not, property owners must complete the necessary legal process and regularise their properties under the Gunthewari Scheme.

Citizens are urged to submit the required information in a timely manner to avoid action. The campaign aims to clear public roads, leading to improved cleanliness, smoother traffic flow, and better availability of civic amenities. The CSMC is taking these steps to ensure the uninterrupted provision of civic services. Encroachments on public roads have increased the risk of accidents and disrupted traffic, causing inconvenience to the general public — hence the need for this enforcement drive.