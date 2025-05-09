Civic elections to ignite water crisis debate!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Supreme Court has ordered that municipal corporation elections be held within four months, spreading a wave of excitement among all political aspirants. With the upcoming elections in sight, the city's persistent water crisis is expected to once again become a heated issue. A showdown between the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is likely. A major question remains: will political parties contest together under the panel system? Local leaders have already begun declaring their intention to contest all available seats.

The city has been grappling with a water crisis for the past two decades. This summer, political leaders and officials falsely promised abundant water from the Jayakwadi Dam. However, as summer nears its end, the promised additional water has yet to arrive. It is currently being claimed that an additional 50 MLD of water will be supplied by the end of June. Officials have informed the court that the new water supply scheme project will take another one and a half to two years to complete.

If the elections are held before or after Diwali, a flurry of accusations and counter-accusations over the water crisis is expected. The Uddhav Sena has already launched its ‘Labadanno Pani Dya’ campaign, putting pressure on the administration and the ruling party. In turn, the ruling party claims that the water crisis is the fault of the Uddhav Sena itself.