Civic employees say no to attendance through mobile app!

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has made it mandatory for all permanent, contractual staff, and ASHA volunteers to mark their attendance via a mobile app. This decision has drawn opposition, with a demand to revoke the compulsory use of the app raised during a workers’ gathering organised by the Bhartiya Bahujan Adhikari va Karmachari Sanghatana (BBAKS) on Thursday.

The gathering was held at IMA Hall and was attended by MLC Sanjay Kenekar, MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, Municipal Administrator G Sreekanth, former Mayor Bapu Ghadamode, former corporator Kailas Gaikwad, Sameer Rajurkar, Gautam Landge, Gautam Kharat, Krishna Bankar, Jalindar Shendge, Rameshwar Bhadwe, Vijendra Tak, Netra Patil, and Praveen Chaudhary. A memorandum listing various worker demands was submitted to the Administrator during the event.

Demands of the workers

Reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme; Withdrawal of mandatory attendance via the mobile app; Promotion for all eligible posts; Implementation of time-bound pay scales (10, 20, and 30 years) as per government norms;

Benefits to Malaria workers and other labourers as per the Lad Page Committee recommendations; Absorption of NUHM (National Urban Health Mission) workers into the municipal services; and Provision of a monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000 for ASHA volunteers.