Civic school students witnesses rocket launching at ISRO

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Ten students from municipal corporation schools witnessed a rocket launch at the ISRO centre in Kerala on Monday. The students were thrilled after watching the launch. They also observed information about all the rockets that have been launched into space so far.

Under the initiative of municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth, the Smart Student Exam was conducted. The top ten students from this exam were selected for the ISRO visit. On Monday, the students visited the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. On Children's Day, the students were flown directly to Kerala by plane.

During their visit, they saw a live rocket launch, as well as videos and exhibits of earlier launches. At the museum, they viewed replicas of Chandrayaan-3, Aryabhata, Rohini-200, and various other rockets. This is the first time in the history of the municipal corporation that students have been given such an opportunity.

Students from Naregaon, Cidco N-7, Harsul, Indiranagar Baijipura, Itkheda, and Mitmita municipal schools participated in the programme. The students will return to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by air on Tuesday evening. They were accompanied by deputy commissioner Ankush Pandhare, and teachers Dnyandev Sangle, Kiran Tabde, Mangesh Jadhav, Uma Patil, and Savita Bambarde.