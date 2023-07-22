Civil hospital performs 16 cataract surgeries in a day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district civil hospital achieved a significant milestone on Saturday by successfully conducting cataract surgeries on 16 patients under the National Blindness Prevention Programme. This remarkable feat marks the highest number of cataract surgeries ever performed at the hospital.

The surgeries were carried out by a team of medical professionals, including ophthalmologist Dr Archana Bhadikar, Dr Santosh Kale, and Dr Vibha Biwte. Assisting them was anesthesiologist Dr Sanjay Chavan, who played a crucial role in ensuring the surgeries success. Dr Dayanand Motipavle, the civil surgeon, urged individuals in need of cataract surgery to approach the district hospital.