Civil hospital waiting for blood bank

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The District Civil Hospital (DCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been waiting for a blood bank for five years, forcing patients families to rely on private blood banks. However, permission was recently granted by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization and the blood bank was set to become operational within seven days, according to hospital officials. However, one and a half month has passed and no progress has been made in this regard. If the blood bank gets operational, it will eliminate the need for patients to rely on expensive private blood banks.