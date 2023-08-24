Civil supplies minister Bhujbal in city on Aug 26-27

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State food, civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal is set to visit Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for a two-day visit on August 26 and 27. He will attend the 178th Harinam week programme at Ladgaon Chauphuli, Vaijapur, and hold a meeting with Subhedari guest house. On August 27, he will conduct a meeting of the supply department before departing for Beed. The visit aims to address supply-related issues and engage with local authorities.