Civilization & culture aren't synonymous: Ram Nath Kovind

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: “In today's time, civilization and culture are being considered synonymous with each other. As a result of which, many misconceptions have arisen in the context of culture. But in reality, culture and civilization are different,” said Ram Nath Kovind, the former President of the country.

He was speaking after felicitating Padma awardees in a programme held at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Saturday evening.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle and Padma awardees, some of them posthumously, were felicitated.

Ram Nath Kovind felicitated Padmashri awardees-Shabbir Syed, Dadasaheb Idate, Dr Prabhakar Mande, Ramesh Patange, Girish Prabhune and Shrirang Deoba Laad.

Farhat Jamal, chairman of Maulana Azad Education Trust on half of Padmashri late Fatma Zakaria and Dr Nivedita Pantawne on behalf of late Padmashri Dr Gangadhar Pantawne received the honour. On behalf of Padmashri Dr Y M Pathan, his son Atique Pathan and daughter Almas Pathan were honoured.

Ram Nath Kovind said today India is known as the country with the highest number of young people and education is the best medium for them to contribute in making the country a Superpower.

“The new National Education Policy (NEP), has been implemented from the current academic year. I have no doubt that the NEP giving priority to the mother tongue, student-centric and proves to be epoch-making for the education sector,” he asserted.

Box

India mother of all cultures

“India is considered the mother of all the cultures of the world. Be it the art, science or the field of politics, Indian culture has always had a special place. Compared to cultures of other countries, India’s culture and civilization have remained immortal with its traditional existence since ancient times,” he said.

box

Communal hatred hasn’t ended even after Independence

He said that said a few years before the Independence, communal hatred spread across the country. “It continued even after Independence. Today, I don’t think that it will end,” he said.