Civil’s new medicine ‘Fit’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The District General Hospital has approved 62 out of 138 tested batches of medicines for patient use after rigorous quality checks, marking a significant step in addressing the issue of counterfeit drugs. These medicines, previously quarantined due to quality concerns, are now being distributed to patients.

This action follows the alarming discovery of counterfeit medicines in December across state supply chains, including at Ghati Hospital in the city. To ensure patient safety, the hospital mandated quality testing for all locally procured medicines. Samples were sent to laboratories in Nagpur, Indore, and New Delhi, with manufacturer details concealed to maintain unbiased evaluations.

Three medicines to undergo national testing

Out of 141 batches of 77 medicines coded for testing, three specific medicines require advanced testing at the National Institute of Biologicals. These will be sent soon for further scrutiny.

Ensuring quality across the board

District Surgeon Dr. Dayanand Motipwale highlighted the hospital’s commitment to providing high-quality medicines across all government healthcare facilities, from rural clinics to district hospitals. Each medicine underwent stringent tests for maximum and minimum quality standards.

By December 31, reports confirmed the high quality of 62 batches. The process, which cost Rs 2.66 lakh for testing and Rs 35,000 for transportation, was carried out with samples from three suppliers, involving manufacturers from Indore, Ahmedabad, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Yamunanagar. “We are committed to ensuring only the best medicines reach patients. This process strengthens trust and safety,” said chief drug manufacturing officer Gunwant Bharule at the District Hospital. This proactive approach underscores the hospital’s focus on rebuilding public trust while safeguarding patient health in the face of the counterfeit drug menace.

