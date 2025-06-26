CJI Bhushan Gavai to be felicitated today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Advocates Association of Bombay High Court at Aurangabad will felicitate Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai in a programme to be held at Rukhmini Hall, at 6 pm, on June 26 on his appointment as 52nd Chief Justice of the country. Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant will preside over the function.

Judges of Supreme Court, Justice Dipankar Datta, Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Atul S Chandurkar, Judges of Bombay High Court- Justice Ravindra Ghuge, Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice V V Kankanwadi, Additional Solicitor General of the country Anil Singh, Advocate General of Maharashtra Birendra Saraf and chairman of the State Bar Council Vitthal Konde Deshmukh will be present,

President of the Advocates Association adv Avinash Borulkar, secretary adv Ravindra Gore and vice chairman of the State Bar Council adv Amol Saraf gave this information to the journalists.