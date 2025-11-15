Clash between two families; Case registered against 40 people

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A dispute over a threat made to a girl led to a clash between two families in involving nearly 40 people. The incident took place on Friday morning at Gaudari Tandi, after which Harsul police registered cases against both groups late at night.

According to a complaint by Anil Chavan (36), Vishal Rathod (22) had threatened to throw his daughter into a pond a few days earlier. When Anil and his family went to question him, Vishal and his relatives attacked them. Anil said Arvind Rathod struck him on the head with a wooden rod. Vishal’s father filed a counter-complaint, stating that Anil and his family stopped them on the road and attacked them with hockey sticks and rods, injuring several members of their family. Police sub inspector Swati Kedar and police sub-inspector Ganesh Kedar reached the spot soon after the clash. Police have registered cases against 40 people from both sides.