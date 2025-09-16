Clash between two groups over plot dispute; Case filed against 16 people

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: At Mangrul in Sillod, a violent clash broke out between two groups over a plot dispute. Based on cross-complaints from both sides, a total of 16 people were booked at Sillod Rural Police Station on Monday evening.

According to the complaint lodged by Shaikh Pashu Shaikh Abdul, a case was registered against Samadhan Barde, Digambar Barde, Pralhad Barde, Uttam Barde, and Raju Haribhau Vadnere (residents of Mangrul). The complaint states that on Monday morning around 9 a.m., the accused picked a quarrel with Shaikh Shabbir over the uprooting of an iron pipe on the disputed plot, hurled abuses, beat him with fists and kicks, and attacked him on the head and arm with an iron pipe, causing serious injuries.

In the same matter, Digambar Barde also filed a counter-complaint. He alleged that Shaikh Pashu Shaikh Abdul, Shaikh Shabbir Shaikh Pashu, Shaikh Najim Shaikh Pashu, Shaikh Zakir Shaikh Pashu, Shaikh Salman Shaikh Chhotemiya, Mudtasir Bademiya, Shaikh Najmabi Shaikh Shabbir, Shaikh Shakeelabi Shaikh Chhotemiya, Shaikh Shahrukh Shaikh Chhotemiya, Chhotemiya Abdul, and the wife of Pashu Shaikh (residents of Mangrul) uprooted the iron pipe, quarreled, abused, and attacked him and his son with fists, kicks, and iron pipes. Based on this complaint too, the police have registered a case.