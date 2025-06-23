Clash between youth groups sparks tension in Town Hall area

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Tension gripped the Town Hall area on June 21 afternoon after a violent clash erupted between two youth groups over an old rivalry. Sticks, rods, and knives were reportedly used in the attack.

In one complaint, Sheikh Umer, a resident of Town Hall, alleged that Saif Khan, Sheikh Nazir, and Mohammed Ishaq assaulted him with sticks and stabbed him on the head, back, and hands, threatening to kill him. In a counter-complaint, Mohammed Ishaq (27) of Begumpura claimed that Umer, Akbar, and Yunus beat him with a rod after an exchange of words, threatening to break his limbs. Police at Begumpura station have registered cross-cases, and further investigation is underway. The incident has sparked concern among local residents, highlighting rising tensions among youth over personal enmity.