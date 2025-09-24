Class 11 student ends life

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Anushka Chandrakant Dhanedhar, a 16-year-old girl studying in Class 11, committed suicide by hanging herself in Nathnagar, Itkheda. The incident came to light at 3 pm on Tuesday. Anushka was studying in the Arts stream.

She was alone at home on Tuesday afternoon while her family members had gone out for work.

She committed suicide by hanging herself. Anushka's father is a plumber and her mother is a housewife. Satara police are investigating the reasons for Anushka's suicide.