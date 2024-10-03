Classical language status to Marathi welcomed in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Central Government announced on Thursday conferring the status of Classical Language (CL) to Marathi.

It may be noted that the State Government submitted a proposal in 2013 seeking CL status to Marathi. The proposal was forwarded to the Linguistic Experts Committee (LEC) of the Central Government. The LEC held a meeting in July this year and recommended Marathi for the CL status.

The Central Government announced today about the status. This newspaper talked with some academicians and literary persons in the city about the development.

Box

Decision should be implemented before Assembly elections.

Marathi had to wait for many years to get the status of Classical Language. The Central Government took a decision about it when people of the State felt that it would not happen. We thank Government for this. However, it is expected that this should not happen during its implementation. It took many years to make a decision about the status. The implementation of the decision should start before the assembly elections, only then Marathi speakers will feel that the decision has been made in real sense.

(Kautikrao Thale Patil, president, Marathwada Sahitya Parishad)

Box

Classicalness sealed officially

I am very happy that the Marathi language has got the status of CL. The Marathi language was already classical. Today, only its classicalness was sealed officially. This will promote the preservation, conservation, transmission and research of language, literature and culture. Adequate funds will be available. As per the new National Education Policy, education in Marathi medium will help Marathi people to progress towards holistic and all-round prosperity.

(Dr Kailas Ambhure, Department of Marathi, Bamu)

Box

Marathi precious heritage of culture

The Marathi language is a precious heritage of State’s culture. The Central Government has done important cultural work by giving Marath, the status of CL. The Marathi language introduced literary richness for the past thousand years. As the Marathi language has got the CL, efforts should be made to provide education in the mother tongue. There is a need for other indigenous languages, but the culture of the mother tongue is very important in childhood.

( Baba Bhand, veteran litterateur)