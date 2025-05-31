Clean-up drive in Chikalthana yields 58 tons of waste

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Solid Waste Management section of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) conducted a major clean-up drive on Saturday in the Chikalthana MIDC area. With the help of 400 workers, the campaign successfully collected 58 tons of mixed dry and wet waste. Besides, 6 tons of green waste and 23 tons of debris waste were gathered. The drive was led by Deputy Commissioner Vijay Patil.

Sanitation workers from Zone Offices 5 and 6 were mobilised for this operation. The campaign covered key routes in the MIDC area, including Garware Company to Naregaon Chowk, Kalagram to API Corner, Dhoot Hospital to Prozone Mall, Kalagram to NRB Bearings, CIPET to Naregaon Chowk as well as several internal roads.

In residential areas, cleaning was carried out in Millennium Park and around Flamingo Society. The collected waste was sent to processing centres, while the debris was transported for use in the Kham River restoration.

Key officials present included assistant commissioners Arjun Giram, Archana Rajput, Prajakta Vanjari and Murali Reddy from Reddy Company; Solid Waste Management section’s Sachin Bhalerao, Vishal Kharat, Kiran Jadhav, Chetan Wagh, Geetanjali Kaushik, Archana Patil; Sanitation Inspectors Suraj Bhandari, Atish Kharat, Rajendra Tribhuvan, Harish Misal, Rohit Gaikwad, Rahul Borde and Arpita Hoshil.

“ The drive intended to improve city hygiene and coordinated efforts yielded successful results,” said the deputy commissioner Vijay Patil.