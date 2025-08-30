Cleanathon by River Dale School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: River Dale High School successfully conducted Cleanathon - a cleanliness drive - at Ayodhyanagri Walking Plaza, spreading the message of hygiene and environmental responsibility.

A lively flash mob dance by students instantly drew public attention setting the tone for the programme. R K Lila was the chief guest. Guests of honour included Dilip Verma, Rakesh Sharma, Shyam Tapaskar, Ajay Jain, and Athar Chishti. Principal Agnel D’Cunha welcomed guests. Chief mentor Sakshi Deshpande and trustee Dr Makrand Deshpande congratulated students for successful drive.