Cleanliness drive on Sunday

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As per the directives of the union and state governments, a cleanliness fortnight is being observed between September 15 and October 2. Accordingly, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will implement a cleanliness drive in all 115 wards in the city on October 1 at 10 a.m. The administration has appealed to the people to implement the drive in their localities.

The Gandhi Jayanti will be celebrated on October 2, and CSMC administrator G Srikanth directed to launch cleanliness drive in all 115 wards in the city. The drive will be implemented at corporation schools, main roads, internal roads, government hospitals, commercial complexes, railway station, bus stands, tourist places and markets. People should participate in the drive for one hour, he appealed. A drive has been planned between Mahatma Gandhi Statue to Kranti Chowk as a representation. Various organisations including Vyapari Mahasangh, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar First, Ecosatva and others will assist the drive.