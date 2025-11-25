Cleanliness drive through joint initiative

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar :

Under the Kham River rejuvenation mission , a cleanliness drive was conducted in Patoda village on Tuesday through a joint initiative of the Patoda Gram Panchayat and the Ecosattva Foundation. The activity aimed at environmental conservation, waste management, and creating a pollution-free village.

Under the guidance of sarpanch Jayshree Divekar, deputy sarpanch Kapindra Pere, and Gram Panchayat officer Shivaji Wawre, 140 students from the Zilla Parishad Upper Primary School participated in the drive. The students cleaned the school premises, roads, nearby riverbanks, and areas around the stream by collecting plastic, wrappers, bottles, paper, and other solid waste.

While giving concrete shape to the concept of “Clean Village - Beautiful Village,” the students also spread cleanliness awareness in the community. Chanting slogans on topics such as plastic-free villages, clean water sources, and pollution-free surroundings, the students conveyed the message of cleanliness to villagers. The Gram Panchayat and the Ecosattva Foundation assured that such cleanliness activities would be organized regularly in the future.