Clerk assaults woman at gram panchayat office and home; police launch hunt

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police are actively searching for Revananath Shinde, a Gram Panchayat clerk from Jhalta village, after he allegedly assaulted and rape a 31-year-old school employee at her home on August 29 and September 4.

The woman had previously faced an attempted assault by Shinde at the Panchayat office nearly ten months ago, but fear of defamation kept her silent. After the repeated attacks at her residence, she approached the police to lodge a complaint.

Investigators reported that Shinde had initially lured the woman to the Panchayat office in November 2024 under the pretext of school-related work and attempted to assault her. Out of fear for her reputation, she had not reported that incident at the time. On August 29, learning that she was alone at home, Shinde allegedly entered her house and assaulted her. He returned on September 4 to threaten and assault her again. During the dispute, the accused’s family allegedly assaulted the survivor as well.

Police registered a rape case against Shinde at Chikalthana Police Station. Villagers said that Shinde had exercised considerable influence over Panchayat affairs, which may have emboldened his actions. “We are conducting an extensive search for him, and his arrest is imminent,” said Investigating Officer, assistant police inspector Samadhan Pawar. The case has sparked concern among locals over the safety of women working in government and educational institutions, highlighting the need for stricter oversight in Panchayat offices and immediate action against influential offenders.