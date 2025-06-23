Clerk caught taking bribe from cop via brother-in-law’s PhonePe

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a shocking case of corruption within the police system, a junior clerk at the rural superintendent of police office demanded Rs 3,000 as a bribe from a constable for processing a DG housing loan meant to help the cop build his own home. Worse, the clerk asked the money be sent to his brother-in-law’s PhonePe account.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and arrested both the clerk and his relative on Monday. The accused have been identified as Subhash Navlu (47), a junior clerk, and his brother-in-law Kamlesh Indurkar (47), a resident of Gawlipura, Cantonment. A case has been filed at Cidco police station. The complainant, a police constable, had applied for a DG loan on April 7 after purchasing a plot in Paranda (Ambad, Jalna). When he followed up with Navlu, the clerk demanded Rs 3,000 to send the loan proposal forward. He repeated the demand again on May 5 over a phone call. Suspicious, the constable approached the ACB, which verified the demand. On June 20, Navlu instructed him to send the money to Indurkar’s PhonePe account. Acting as directed, the constable transferred the amount on Monday. As soon as the money reflected, ACB officials moved in and detained both accused. The action was carried out under the guidance of SP Sandeep Atole, Additional SP Mukund Aghav, and DySP Suresh Naiknavare, with the team led by PI Chainsing Gusinge and staff Keshav Dinde, Rajendra Sinkar, Rajendra Nandile, and Vilas Chavan.