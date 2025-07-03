Clerk caught taking bribe via PhonePe for deceased Home Guard’s dues

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A head clerk from the home guard office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday for accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 through PhonePe. The bribe was allegedly demanded to clear a medical reimbursement and ex-gratia claim of Rs 2.97 lakh related to the treatment of a deceased Home Guard.

The complainant, a 24-year-old woman, had lost her 49-year-old father an active Home Guard during his hospital treatment in 2023. When she applied for compensation at the district commandant’s office in N-12, head clerk Sopan Tepale (41) allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 to process the claim. Despite her repeated pleas, Tepale refused to move the file without payment. The woman eventually approached ACB superintendent Madhuri Kangane, who directed inspectors Raju Nangalot and Santosh Tigote to verify the complaint.

"No cash, send it online"

The ACB confirmed the bribery demand during a preliminary inquiry. Following instructions from the bureau, the woman reconnected with Tepale. After negotiation, the bribe was reduced to Rs 15,000, but Tepale insisted the amount be paid via PhonePe instead of in cash. On Thursday, the amount was transferred to his PhonePe account. As soon as Tepale acknowledged the transaction, ACB officers including Nangalot, Tigote, Rajendra Sinker, Sainath Todkar, and N. Bagul entered the office and arrested him. Tepale was taken into custody, and an FIR was registered at City Chowk police station.