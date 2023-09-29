Climate change adaptation project transforms lives

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: HDFC bank’s climate change adaptation project in Jafrabad (Jalna) has helped improve the lives of 5,408 households and increased the average annual income of 1600 households.

The project was launched in October 2020 and covered around 20 villages and 14,095 hectares of land. It addressed the water scarcity in Marathwada and reduced the vulnerability of the rural population to the changing climate. The project has seen fruitful results in the form of a rise in groundwater levels by nearly 5 feet. The groundwater level saw an increase from 26.62 to 31.5 feet in the first 3 years of its launch.