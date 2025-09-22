Cloudburst batters Paithan: Apegaon and 20 villages hit hard

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Torrential rain hammered Paithan tehsil on the night of September 22, with Apegaon circle recording 166 mm and Paithan city receiving 157 mm. Over 20 nearby villages were battered by the cloudburst, leaving farms flooded and crops destroyed.

Nine revenue circles in the district reported heavy rainfall. In Sillod taluka, villages such as Savkheda Bu., Kelgaon, Ghatnandra, Amthana, and Borgao Wadi were cut off by floodwaters. Circles like Ladsavangi, Kachner, Shekta, Adul, and Lohgaon saw up to 50 mm rain.

-------------

Dam near full capacity

The Jayakwadi Dam is now at 99.89% capacity after nine straight days of rain. The district has already received 661 mm rainfall 113% of its annual average of 581 mm.

-------------

Crop loss mounts

Over 1,05,11 hectares of crops, mainly soybean, cotton, and maize, lie damaged across the district. Officials confirmed panchanamas are in progress, though road blockages in Sillod, Paithan, and Kannad are delaying work.

-------------

“Large-scale damage has been reported in Paithan and Sillod. Panchanamas are ongoing across all talukas.”

— Janardan Vidhate, Resident Deputy Collector

Quick rain stats (till Sept 22 morning)

• Daily rainfall: 26 mm

• Cumulative rainfall: 661 mm

• City showers (Sept 22): 4.4 mm | Max temp: 31.2°C | Min: 21.4°C

-------------

Heavy rainfall recorded in 9 circles

Paithan tehsil:

• Balanagar: 79 mm

• Nander: 95.8 mm

• Bidkin: 66 mm

• Paithan: 157 mm

• Pachod: 65.3 mm

• Vihamandwa: 126.8 mm

• Apegaon: 166.3 mm

Sillod tehsil:

• Golegaon: 73.8 mm

• Undangaon: 73.8 mm