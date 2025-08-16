Cloudburst floods Kuber-Georai homes, crops

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Heavy, cloudburst-like rainfall lashed Kuber-Georai and Bangaon near Dudhad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil on Friday evening.

Floodwaters from the Lahuki river entered riverside fields and homes, damaging standing crops and household goods, leaving farmers and residents in distress. Farmer Sominath Dadarav lost two goats to the flood, while a 200-litre oil drum outside shopkeeper Rameshwar Kuber’s store was swept away. Structures including Satish Kuber’s hotel, the local pipeline of Krishna Kuber, and the Gram Panchayat pipeline were also damaged. Kharif crops such as tur (pigeon pea), cotton, maize, tomato, and soybean were flattened and trapped in silt. The silver lining: rain-fed water levels in the Lahuki dam rose, promising a drinking water supply for 15 nearby villages.

Photo: Lahuki river at Kuber-Georai and Bangav in full spate after Friday’s downpour.