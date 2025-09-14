Cloudburst in Nandar: 209 mm rainfall recorded, one acre of onion crop washed away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A cloudburst occurred on Saturday night in the Nandar circle of Paithan , including villages such as Sonwadi Bu. and Kh., Nanegaon, Pusegaon, Kherda, and Dera, along with the Davarwadi cluster. Nandar circle recorded 208.8 mm of rainfall. In this heavy downpour, farmer Ambadas Parasram Thote of Dnyaneshwarwadi lost his one-acre onion crop, which was washed away.

In Nanegaon, waterlogged the crop on two hectares of land (Gat No. 158/5) belonging to farmer Vitthal Mane. At Nandar, a wall of the house belonging to Sachin Tangade collapsed. In the house of Neelabai Bhagwan Jadhav, floodwater entered and damaged stored grains and a refrigerator.

On behalf of the tehsil administration, revenue officer Ram Kendre, police patil Gopal Vaidya, and tehsil staff member Dnyaneshwar Uchit inspected the affected areas. Farmers in the surrounding villages have demanded immediate compensation after panchanamas are conducted by the administration.