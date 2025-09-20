Cloudburst in Shindephal Floods Farms, Damages Crops

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Heavy, cloudburst-like rain hit Shindephal in Sillod tehsil around 8 pm on Friday, flooding rivers and streams across the area. The Parbala river overflowed, washing away some farmland, while waterlogging affected several other fields.

The intense rainfall caused significant damage to crops, including maize, soybean, and cotton. Roads in the region were also swept away, disrupting local transport. Village officials and local leaders Gramsevak Laxman Bhotkar, deputy sarpanch Vishal Katha and others inspected the affected farms personally. They urged the administration to conduct immediate panchnamas (official damage assessments).

