Cloudburst like-rain hits city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A cloudburst-like situation, triggered torrential rains in the city on Saturday morning and night, reporting water logging in low-lying areas.

The city has not experienced heavy rainfall on any day since the beginning of the monsoon season. As per the weather bureau experts, this was cloudburst like-rain.

Water logging was seen in many low-lying areas. All nullahs of the city that were flowing, were filled with rainwater up to brim. The pace of rain continued up to late night.

It was seen that the district will face a drought situation, this year. Not a single heavy rainfall was recorded despite the fact that the rainy season will end soon. The acquired wells did not get water.

Harsul Lake has water less than fifty per cent of its capacity to quench the thirst of 14 wards of the city. The lake’s water stock will finish up to December. So, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation was worried about it. After a long spell, rains returned with the arrival of Gauri Laxmi. The pace of rain was high in the morning.

The was a drizzle throughout the day. After 4 pm, rain’s pace increased and continued at night. The city recorded 40 mm rainfall today.

Water logging in many years

Ponds surfaced on many main roads of the city. They included Aurangpura, Gulmandi Road, Dalalwadi, Paithan Gate, Sillekhana, Kranti Chowk, Laxman Chawdi, Shahganj, Chelipura, Barapulla Gate, Town Hall, Naee Basti-Buddhilane, Juna Bazaar, Narali Baught and Shambhunagar. Riders and drivers had a tough time wading through rainwater.

Devotees upset over not seeing tableaux

Devotees of Lord Ganesh were upset as they were unable to see tableaux in the ongoing Ganesh festival. The normal life was partially affected due to heavy rainfall. Their traffic on the road was less compared to regular days due to the fourth Saturday being a holiday for Government employees. Farmers and citizens heaved a sigh of relief to experience torrential rain after a long spell.