CM advocates for compensation to properties acquired for road widening

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that while the state government supports the large-scale road-widening and demolition drive recently undertaken by the municipal corporation and police, affected property owners must also be compensated. There were some obstructions in the drive. The state government is ready to provide funds for land acquisition and road development, he assured.

“The city’s face must change. This historic and industrially significant city was increasingly seen as being engulfed by encroachments. It is a positive sign that the administration and public representatives are taking tough decisions together. Soon, the city will create a new identity. Property owners affected by the road-widening campaign should definitely receive compensation. I have already instructed the municipal administrator in this regard. Citizens must be helped within the framework of law, and the state government will extend support wherever needed,” Fadnavis said while responding to a question.

On opposition allegations regarding municipal elections, Fadnavis remarked, “The opposition has no other work left only to oppose. Supriya Sule raised the issue of meat, saying that it was acceptable if Pandurang ate meat. The Warkaris themselves will respond to that,” he added.

Will the drive resume?

On Saturday, Fadnavis gave the green signal to the municipal corporation’s road-widening drive, raising the question of whether the campaign halted for the past few days will resume. So far, the municipal corporation has demolished nearly 5,000 properties across seven major roads. Markings have also been made on five more roads for the next phase.