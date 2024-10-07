CM Eknath Shinde, Deputies Fadnavis and Pawar inaugurate Free Electricity and Solar Pump Scheme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

CM Eknath Shinde, along with deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, inaugurated the Baliraja Free Electricity Scheme and the Magael Tyala Solar Krishi Pump scheme on Sunday.

The government will cover running costs for farmers’ pumps up to 7.5 HP for the next five years, benefiting 4.4 million farmers. The state has already paid Rs 2,750 crores to MSEDCL for bills from April to June. Under the solar pump scheme, 1 million solar pumps will be provided, with farmers paying only 10% of the cost. SC/ST farmers contribute just 5%, while the rest is subsidized. So far, 208,935 pumps have been approved, with 60,000 already installed. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar leads in installations. At the event, symbolic electricity bills and subsidy approval notifications were handed and 60,000 installed solar pumps were activated remotely.