CM Eknath Shinde in city on January 11

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Shinde-group is becoming active as the Lok Sabha election is coming near. Hence the chief minister Eknath Shinde will also be arriving in the city to grace a public meeting (Shiv Sena melava) on January 11, 2024. He will blow up the ‘bigul’ for the election at this meeting.

It may be noted that Shiv Sena loved the people of Marathwada after Mumbai. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was a bastion of the Shiv Sena. In the last five terms, nine candidates of Sena and BJP alliance have got elected from different legislative assembly constituencies in the district. It includes six MLAs of Sena.

After a vertical split in Sena during last year, five MLAs from the district shifted under the leadership of Shinde. It may be noted that all political parties including Shiv Sena are gearing up to excel in the forthcoming LS polls. Three months ago, the CM’s son Dr Shrikant Shinde held meetings (legislative assembly constituency wise) meetings with the office-bearers. In the last LS election, Sena lost the seat from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar constituency, but many of them are emerging as claimants to retain the seat. The name of guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre is leading as an aspirant. Hence the CM will have a discussion with the office-bearers and activists and then plan the strategy of election campaigning, said the senior sources.