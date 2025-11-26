CM Fadnavis’s ‘Handwritten Feedback’ in the Grishneshwar temple visitor’s book;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the twelfth Jyotirlinga, Shri Grishneshwar Temple at Ellora. After offering prayers, he recorded his feedback not just in words but in his elegant handwriting now a topic of discussion. In the visitor’s book, the Chief Minister penned an emotional note in his own hand, expressing the wish, “May the blessings of Adiyogi Shankar be upon everyone.”

Political tours and speeches often make headlines, but their personal handwriting is rarely seen. However, the Chief Minister’s handwritten message at Grishneshwar Temple has offered devotees a refreshing sight. His handwriting, clear, curved, and neat adds warmth to the message. He described the region as “extremely energizing.” His heartfelt connection with this sacred Jyotirlinga pilgrimage site is conveyed even more powerfully through his handwriting.

After the darshan, Fadnavis was felicitated by the temple trust members, including chairman Kunal Dandge, executive trustee Yogesh Topre, trustees Sanjay Vaidya, Rajendra Kaushik, Milind Shewale, Deepak Shukla, Sudhir Topre, Sunil Shukla, Ganesh Vaidya, Sudhakar Vaidya, and Umesh Agnihotri. OBC Welfare minister Atul Save, MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad, and MLA Prashant Bamb were also present.

Not a politician-a devotee’s prayer

Leaders who often criticize opponents on political platforms reveal a different side when they write their thoughts in the serene atmosphere of a temple’s visitor book. Fadnavis’s handwriting and his simple yet sincere words “May everyone receive blessings” reflect the devotion within him. For the temple trust too, this handwritten note by the Chief Minister is a valuable document. Through this gesture, the CM’s personal handwriting and heartfelt sentiments have reached the people, transcending politics.