CM Ladki Bahin Scheme to honour beneficiaries, launch state schemes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An event honouring beneficiaries of the 'CM: Ladki Bahin Scheme' and inaugurating state-level schemes under the Women's Empowerment Campaign will be held in the city on Sunday.

The program will take place at 1.30 pm at the Marathwada Cultural Mandal ground in the Khadkeshwar area and will be attended by CM Eknath Shinde, DCM Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and Guardian Minister Abdul Sattar, along with Housing Minister Atul Save Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde, President of the City and Industrial Development Corporation Sanjay Shirsat, and Leader of the Opposition MLC Ambadas Danve. Members of the Rajya Sabha, Dr. Bhagwat Karad, Lok Sabha Member SandipanBhumare, Dr. Kalyan Kale, MLC Satish Chavan, MLC Vikram Kale, and MLA Prashant Bumb, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, MLA Ramesh BBornare and MLA Uday Singh Rajput will also be present.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy Department Abha Shukla, Managing Director and Chairman of Mahavitaran Lokesh Chandra, Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department Dr. Anup Kumar Yadav, Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawde, Special Inspector General of Police for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region Virendra Mishra, Municipal Administrator G. Sreekant, District Collector Deelip Swami, Jalna District Collector Dr. Shrikrishnanath Panchal, Beed District Collector Avinash Pathak, Chief Executive Officer of the District Council Vikas Meena, and Superintendent of Police Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod will also attend. Residents are invited to attend the program, as announced by SDO Vinod Khiroldkar, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Women and Child Development Suvarna Jadhav, and District Women and Child Development Officer Reshma Chimandre.