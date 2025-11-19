CM orders immediate repair of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Ahilyanagar Road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The state government has cleared a major upgrade of key road networks in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. In Tuesday’s Infrastructure Committee meeting, officials approved a six-lane road from Shendra to Bidkin and further to Dhoregaon on the Sambhajinagar–Pune highway. The committee also gave initial approval for a new greenfield road to Jalna and a six-lane link connecting DMIC Node 1 (Karmad–Bidkin) with the Samruddhi Expressway.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis instructed officials to repair the damaged Sambhajinagar–Ahilyanagar road without delay, calling it a top priority. The meeting reviewed progress on the four-lane at-grade road and the six-lane elevated stretch along the 53.4-km Pune–Shirur National Highway.

For several months, Lokmat has highlighted the poor condition of the Sambhajinagar–Pune route. Acting on these reports, the CM directed departments to speed up repair and construction work. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, revenue minister chandrashekhar bawankule, public works minister shivendrasinh raje bhosale, Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, and senior officials from MSRDC and Maha Metro attended the meeting.

Key Decisions

1. Start urgent land acquisition for the six-lane road:

◦ Shendra (Karmad)–Bidkin: 32.8 km

◦ Bidkin–Dhoregaon: 26 km

2. Complete the Pune–Shirur highway within three years, including the six-lane elevated corridor and the four-lane at-grade road. The CM asked officials to begin work immediately due to rising traffic and nearby industrial zones.

3. Build a 7.40-km tri-level structure on the Pune–Shirur stretch, featuring an at-grade road, an elevated road, and a metro line above it. MSRDC and Maha Metro will jointly construct the viaduct.