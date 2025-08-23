CM orders MJP to supply 200 MLD water to city by December

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chief Minister (CM), Devendra Fadnavis, today directed Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) to complete the new water supply scheme project within the next four months under any circumstances and ensure that the city receives 200 MLD of water from the new water supply scheme by the end of December.

He was speaking at the function organised to mark the release of 26 MLD additional water meant to provide immediate relief to the city at Pharola on Saturday afternoon.

The ‘Jalpoojan’ programme organised at water treatment plant at Pharola was also graced by OBC welfare minister Atul Save, guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, MP Sandeepan Bhumare, leader of opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, MP Kalyan Kale, MLAs Pradeep Jaiswal, Anuradha Chavan and Narayan Kuche MLC Sanjay Kenekar and others.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) municipal commissioner G Sreekanth welcomed the dignitaries including the CM and the MJP chief engineer Manisha Palande gave a power-point presentation of the new water supply scheme of valuing Rs 2,740 crore.

Fadnavis mentioned, “ The project was initially estimated at ₹1,800 crore. Later, it was included under the Central Government’s Amrut Mission, which ensured central funding. Now, the project cost has risen to ₹2,740 crore. Of this, the municipal corporation’s share is ₹822 crore, for which a loan has been arranged from Hudco and will be available within a month. While executing the new water supply scheme, several obstacles were faced, for instance, water pipelines were found to be in the way of road works, but all hurdles were gradually overcome, and the project is now nearing completion. The remaining work should be completed by the end of December, ensuring supply of 200 MLD water to the city.”

CM also expressed hope that citizens would soon receive a sustainable water supply. The scheme has been designed keeping in mind the needs of the next 25–30 years, he emphasized. With DMIC (Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor) projects, the city is emerging as a manufacturing hub and electric vehicles hub. Hence there will be no shortage of funds for development works in the city, he stressed.

The divisional commissioner Jitendra Papalkar, district collector Deelip Swami, special IGP Virendra Mishra and others, apart from former mayors Bapu Ghadamode and Nandkumar Ghodele were also present on the occasion.