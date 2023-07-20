CM postpones review meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The meeting which was scheduled to be held today to review the progress of various ongoing schemes in the district by the chief minister Eknath Shinde has been postponed due to a technical reason. The meeting was to be held in the CM office at Vidhan Bhavan.

The guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre, principal secretaries of various departments, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth and other key officers were present in Mumbai to attend the meeting. The district collector Astik Kumar Pandey was to join the meeting online. It is learnt that the meeting has been cancelled as the chief minister rushed to visit the landslide spot in Raigad.

The issues which were to be discussed in the meeting included Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial, re-development of Sant Dnyaneshwar Udyan (Paithan), Shahaji Raje Bhosle Memorial (Ellora), development at Ajanta Caves, land acquisition for expansion of the Chikalthana Airport and various problems of farmers from Vaijapur Legislative Constituency.