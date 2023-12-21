CM reviews medical preparedness for potential JN.1 surge

Online meeting: Focused on assessing the availability and functionality of equipment and materials for covid

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amidst concerns over the JN.1 coronavirus variant, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with health minister Tanaji Sawant and medical education minister Hasan Mushrif, held a virtual meeting with all eight district collectors in Marathwada to review the region's medical preparedness.

The meeting focused on assessing the availability and functionality of equipment and materials provided by the state government during the first and second Covid-19 waves. This comprehensive review aimed to ensure Marathwada is well-equipped to handle a potential JN.1 outbreak.

The heightened vigilance stems from the JN.1 variant's rapid spread globally and its potential for increased transmissibility. With the first Covid-19 case identified in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in March 2020, the region has grappled with multiple waves and has implemented measures like quarantine centres, testing initiatives, and lockdowns.

Recognizing the changing nature of the virus, the state government has directed hospitals and Covid centers in Marathwada to ramp up preparations. This includes ensuring adequate infrastructure, medical supplies, and personnel to effectively manage any influx of JN.1 cases.

Present number of the equipment available with the hospitals:

Equipment GMCH Civil Hospital DHO CSMC

RT PCR Kits 3000 5250 0000 16200

Antigen Kit 300 87650 100000 200000

N 95 masks 10000 184230 25000 7000

3 layer masks 0000 467630 150000 262000

Sanitizers 0000 5970 0000 5300

O2 concentrates 0020 90 150 400

Remdesivir 0000 200 0000 0000

O2 Jumbo cylinders 1600 1000 150 1258

O2 small cylinders 371 500 150 135

PSA plants 0003 0017 0001 0003

LMO tank 0011 0006 0000 0002

Ventilators 50 169 0000 0027

Oximeter 200 200 200 190