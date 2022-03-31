CM Thackeray might have to hold a cabinet meeting in jail

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh: Congress should not talk about inflation

Aurangabad, March 31:

Shiv Sena chief and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, in defiance of the views of Shiv Sena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, formed an alliance with the Congress-NCP. The ministers in his government are going to jail one by one. In future, Thackeray might have to go to jail and hold a cabinet meeting, said BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday. Chugh is on a tour of Marathwada in connection with the forthcoming elections.

Accusing the Maharashtra government, Chugh said ordinary citizens in the State are desperate. This government has been formed against the teachings of late Sena Supremo. If he would have been alive today, he would have been sad. Many scams of the government and ransom cases are coming to the fore. Some of the ministers in this conspiratorial government have gone to jail and some are on the way, said Chugh. CM Thackeray will have to hold a cabinet meeting in jail. Replying to a question on whether the union government was conspiring to take action in the State by misusing the ED, Chugh claimed that the Central government is not using the ED in any way. Chugh gave an ambiguous answer on whether the BJP would seize power by using operation Lotus in a State like Madhya Pradesh. MLA Atul Save, Pravin Ghuge, Basavaraj Mangrule, City president Sanjay Kenekar, Mayur Vanjari and others were present on this occasion.

Congress should not talk about inflation

Congress has taken the role of agitating on inflation. Chugh said, Congress should not talk about inflation. The party was rejected by the general public in five state elections. He accused the Congress of being unaware of the issues of the common man and avoided talking much about fuel price hike and gas price hike.